Woman, 52, dead following house fire near Salisbury, N.B.

RCMP say foul play is not suspected in a house fire near Moncton that resulted in the death of a 52-year-old woman.

Const. Dwayne Woodman of Riverview RCMP says the 911 call came in at about 11:15 a.m. Monday, about the fire on Homestead Road in Steeves Mountain, N.B.,

Const. Woodman says the home was engulfed in flames by the time first responders arrived.

The body of a 52-year-old woman was found inside, he says.

Woodman says there is nothing to suggest any suspicious activity at this point, but an autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday to determine the cause of death.

Global News has reached out to the Village of Salisbury to interview the volunteer fire chief, but he hasn’t been available.