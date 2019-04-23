Canada
April 23, 2019 2:17 pm
Updated: April 23, 2019 3:20 pm

Woman, 52, dead following house fire near Salisbury, N.B.

By Video Journalist  Global News

RCMP say there is no indication of suspicious activity in a house fire that claimed the life of a 52-year-old woman in Steeves Mountain, N.B. Monday

Callum Smith / Global News
A A

RCMP say foul play is not suspected in a house fire near Moncton that resulted in the death of a 52-year-old woman.

Const. Dwayne Woodman of Riverview RCMP says the 911 call came in at about 11:15 a.m. Monday, about the fire on Homestead Road in Steeves Mountain, N.B.,

Const. Woodman says the home was engulfed in flames by the time first responders arrived.

The body of a 52-year-old woman was found inside, he says.

Mounties say the home was engulfed in flames when they arrived on scene.

Callum Smith / Global News

Woodman says there is nothing to suggest any suspicious activity at this point, but an autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday to determine the cause of death.

Global News has reached out to the Village of Salisbury to interview the volunteer fire chief, but he hasn’t been available.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Const. Dwayne Woodman
Fatal Fire
Fire
House Fire
New Brunswick
Riverview RCMP
Salisbury
Steeves Mountain

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.