Lambton-Kent-Middlesex MPP announces new long-term care beds in region

Lambton-Kent-Middlesex MPP Monte McNaughton was in Strathroy on Tuesday to announce 49 new long-term care beds in the region as well as upgrades to 203 existing beds.

READ MORE: Elliott announces 1,157 new long-term care beds at facilities across Ontario

“Our parents, grandparents and our local seniors deserve the best health care,” said McNaughton in a statement.

“These 49 additional new beds and the redevelopment (of) existing beds means that our seniors will be able to receive the care they need and deserve close to home.”

LIVE: Minister McNaughton announces new and redeveloped long term care beds in Lambton-Kent-Middlesex. #ONpoli https://t.co/LYGfXXSsu1 — Monte McNaughton (@MonteMcNaughton) April 23, 2019

In total, Sprucedale Care Centre in Strathroy will receive 32 new beds, Craigwiel Gardens in Ailsa Craig will get nine, and Omni Health Care Ltd. in Komoka will receive eight beds. In addition, 83 beds at Craigwiel Gardens and 120 at Omni Health Care Ltd. will be upgraded to ensure they meet advanced design standards.

READ MORE: ‘It just gets worse’: Resident, families, former staff voice care concerns at Ontario nursing home

The announcement is part of the Ontario government’s pledge to add 15,000 long-term care beds in five years.

“In just nine months, our government fulfilled almost half our commitment toward new long-term care spaces in Ontario over five years,” said Health Minister and Deputy Premier Christine Elliott in a statement.

The Progressive Conservatives say that so far, 7,232 beds have been allocated.