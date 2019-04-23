OLG makes 4th-quarter payment of $743K in casino revenue to Peterborough

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) issued a fourth-quarter payment of non-tax gaming revenue totalling $743,297 to the City of Peterborough last week.

The payment, which includes revenue from Jan. 1 to March 31, 2019, is for hosting Shorelines Casino Peterborough, which opened last fall.

During OLG’s fiscal year, which ran from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019, the city received $1,448,903.

Since October 2018, Peterborough has received more than $1.4 million in non-tax gaming revenue.

“OLG shares revenues with host municipalities to help them invest in local priorities, including community services and infrastructure,” said Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith.

“These payments are part of our government’s commitments to support municipalities and to protect what matters most — our critical services, including our world-class health-care and education systems.”

Payments are made under an equitable formula in the Municipality Contribution Agreement that determines the amount of funding that municipalities receive for hosting a gaming facility and are based on a graduated scale of gaming revenue that is consistent across all sites in Ontario.

