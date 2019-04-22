Portage Terriers capture MJHL’s Turnbull Cup for 4th time in last 5 years

The Portage Terriers are once again the Turnbull Cup champions.

Reece Henry scored 5:26 into overtime to give the Terriers their 12th Manitoba Junior Hockey League championship in franchise history.

The Terriers won the title with a thrilling 3-2 game seven – overtime victory against the Swan Valley Stampeders on Monday at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie. The Terriers, who finished in first place in the regular season, won the championship series four games to three. It was the first game seven in the MJHL final since 1996.

Sam Huston and Chase Brakel also scored goals for the Terriers in the series clincher.

The Terriers had a one-goal lead in the dying seconds of the third period, but Matthew Osadick scored with just seven seconds remaining to send the game to overtime. Osadick had both goals for Swan Valley in a losing cause. Josh Tripp recorded a pair of assists for the Stampeders.

Portage finished the MJHL playoffs with a 12-3 record after sweeping their first two playoff series.

The Terriers have been a model of consistency since winning their fourth league crown in 2005. Portage has now won four of the last five league championships after their three-year championship streak was ended by the Steinbach Pistons last year. Portage has also won the championship in eight of the last 12 years overall.

It was the Stampeders first ever trip to the championship series after joining the league in 1999.

The Terriers advance to the ANAVET Cup where they will face the Saskatchewan champion Battlefords North Stars. Game one is scheduled for Friday in Portage la Prairie.