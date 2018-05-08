Sports
May 8, 2018 5:38 pm
Updated: May 8, 2018 5:51 pm

Steinbach Pistons crowned ANAVET Cup champions

Austin Siragusa By Anchor  Global News

The Steinbach Pistons won the Anavet Cup by defeating the Nipawin Hawks by a score of 2-1.

Dave Mikkola / Submitted
The Steinbach Pistons are ANAVET Cup Champions.

The Manitoba Junior Hockey League Champions defeated the Nipawin Hawks 2-1 on Monday to win the trophy.

The annual championship is held between MJHL champions and the winners from the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

READ MORE: ‘You still see the skid marks’: Steinbach Pistons stop at Humboldt Broncos crash site

Steinbach Pistons captain Braden Purtill presented the ANAVET Cup

Dave Mikkola / Submitted
Team Captain Braden Purtill with the ANAVET Cup

Dave Mikkola / Submitted
The 2018 ANAVET cup before the Steinbach Pistons hoist it as champions

Dave Mikkola / Submitted
Drew Worrad being named the most valuable player of the playoffs

Dave Mikkola / Submitted

Bradley Schoonbaert’s goal put the Pistons ahead at 6:35 of the third, and that would stand as the winner.

Steinbach moves on to the RBC Cup in Chilliwack, B.C., starting this Saturday. Their first game is Sunday afternoon against Wenatchee Wild of the British Columbia Hockey League.

