Steinbach Pistons crowned ANAVET Cup champions

The Steinbach Pistons are ANAVET Cup Champions.

The Manitoba Junior Hockey League Champions defeated the Nipawin Hawks 2-1 on Monday to win the trophy.

The annual championship is held between MJHL champions and the winners from the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

Bradley Schoonbaert’s goal put the Pistons ahead at 6:35 of the third, and that would stand as the winner.

Steinbach moves on to the RBC Cup in Chilliwack, B.C., starting this Saturday. Their first game is Sunday afternoon against Wenatchee Wild of the British Columbia Hockey League.