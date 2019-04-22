Vigil for victims of Sri Lanka terror attacks scheduled in Surrey Monday

A vigil for the victims of Easter Sunday’s terror attacks in Sri Lanka has been scheduled for Surrey on Monday.

At least 290 people lost their lives in the string of bombings allegedly perpetrated by a Sri Lankan radical Islamic group targeting churches and hotels.

Sri Lanka’s foreign ministry says at least 27 foreigners from several countries were among the dead.

On Monday, Metro Vancouver residents are being invited to gather at Surrey’s Holland Park at 6:30 p.m.

“Let us get together and pray for all those affected by the Easter Sunday attacks in Sri Lanka,” says a Facebook post for the event.

“Please feel free to bring a candle, flowers, Sri Lankan flag and join us.”

There are just over 150,000 Sri Lankan Canadians, according to the 2016 census, with about 4,500 of them living in British Columbia.