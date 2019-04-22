RCMP investigate after 11-year-old shot in chest in southern Alberta

RCMP are investigating after an 11-year-old was shot in the chest in southern Alberta on Monday morning.

At around 11:30 a.m., Pincher Creek RCMP and EMS were called to the Pincher Creek Hospital where an 11-year-old boy was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, RCMP said in a media release Monday afternoon.

Police said it’s believed a 13-year-old boy was playing with a 22-caliber pistol when it was accidentally discharged, hitting the 11-year-old boy in the chest. Police said no adults were present at the time of the incident.

Cpl. Jeff Feist with Pincher Creek RCMP said the incident did not happen in a home; it happened at another building. He said the family called 911, but decided to drive the boy to hospital.

The 11-year-old was conscious when he arrived at the hospital, Feist said.

The 11-year-old was stabilized and taken via STARS Air Ambulance to the Alberta Children’s Hospital in Calgary for further treatment. Feist said the boy was in stable condition.

The police investigation is ongoing and includes the storage of the firearm.

Pincher Creek is located about 225 kilometres south of Calgary.