No tsunami expected from magnitude 4.6 quake off Vancouver Island
There were no reports of damage Monday after a magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck off the northwest coast of Vancouver Island.
Earthquakes Canada said the quake happened just before 1:30 p.m. PT, about 166 km west of Port Alice.
The agency said the earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km.
The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center said no tsunami was expected from the quake.
