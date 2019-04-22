4.6 earthquake
April 22, 2019 5:31 pm

No tsunami expected from magnitude 4.6 quake off Vancouver Island

No tsunami is expected from an earthquake off the coast of Vancouver Island on Monday.

There were no reports of damage Monday after a magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck off the northwest coast of Vancouver Island.

Earthquakes Canada said the quake happened just before 1:30 p.m. PT, about 166 km west of Port Alice.

The agency said the earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km.

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center said no tsunami was expected from the quake.

