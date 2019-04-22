No tsunami expected from magnitude 4.6 quake off Vancouver Island

There were no reports of damage Monday after a magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck off the northwest coast of Vancouver Island.

Earthquakes Canada said the quake happened just before 1:30 p.m. PT, about 166 km west of Port Alice.

The agency said the earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km.

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center said no tsunami was expected from the quake.

