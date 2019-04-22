D’Oh Canada! Trudeau to make appearance on ‘The Simpsons’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be portrayed in Sunday’s Canadian-themed episode of The Simpsons, which is titled ‘D’Oh Canada.’

Toronto journalist Lucas Meyer tweeted on Monday that he got to guest-voice Trudeau for the segment after putting together an impressions video on YouTube.

OFFICIAL: Ay Caramba! I will be a guest voice on @TheSimpsons this Sunday as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. In Nov 2017 I put together an impressions video https://t.co/D548zZNx7g for family and friends and it somehow led to this #cdnpoli 1/3 pic.twitter.com/8UZADrngnj — Lucas Meyer (@meyer_lucas) April 22, 2019

The episode, which will air on City in Canada, sees Lisa mistakenly given political asylum in Canada during a family trip to Niagara Falls.

Tim Long, a Canadian-born consulting producer on The Simpsons, tells The Canadian Press the Trudeau character briefly talks to Lisa in the episode.

Long adds “there may be mention of a current scandal” that Prime Minister Trudeau is involved with, suggesting the episode might touch on the SNC-Lavalin controversy.

“That may be one of those things that nobody in America is going to get,” Long, who was born in Brandon, Man., and grew up in Exeter, Ont., said in a recent phone interview.