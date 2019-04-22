Environment
April 22, 2019 11:50 am
Updated: April 22, 2019 12:21 pm

Residents along St. John River told to remain on alert as floodwaters rise

By Staff The Canadian Press

A pair of abandoned rubber boots in Maugerville, N.B., on April 22, 2019.

Morganne Campbell/Global News
People who live along New Brunswick’s St. John River are being advised to remain on alert as water levels rise in the coming days.

About 120 soldiers from Canadian Forces Base Gagetown have been dispatched to help residents cope, while sandbag stations have been set up across the province.

The Red Cross has also set up a reception spot at Centre Communautaire Saint-Anne in Fredericton for those who are considering leaving their home because of flooding.

Officials confirmed Sunday there were some flooded basements in Fredericton, where up to 200 homes had been affected by the rising river.

Meanwhile, the rising floodwaters have forced the closure or partial closure of at least 35 roads across the province.

Heavy rain and a rapid snow melt are being blamed for the flooding, which isn’t unusual at this time of year.

