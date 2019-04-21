Fredericton, Maugerville and Jemseg reach flood stage on Sunday: NB EMO

More New Brunswick communities have reached flood stage, according to the province’s river watch program.

The province’s capital city has a flood stage of 6.5 metres. As of Sunday at 7 a.m., the water level in Fredericton stood at 7.94 metres.

At its highest point, during last year’s historic flooding, the St. John River reached 8.31 metres in Fredericton.

READ MORE: 120 Canadian soldiers deployed to flood-prone areas in New Brunswick as waters rise

The flooding has resulted in the city activating its Emergency Operations Centre. According to a tweet from Fredericton Mayor Mike O’Brien, the group met in an all-hands meeting on Sunday.

The @CityFredGov Emergency Operations Centre team at this mornings briefing & planning meeting. All depts and key service partners on deck. Thanks to those that protect us. pic.twitter.com/mqWSzBuhKm — Mike O'Brien (@mikeobrien_fton) April 21, 2019

According to the province’s river watch program, Fredericton has been joined by the communities of Maugerville, Jemseg, Hartland and Sheffield-Lakeville Corner in reaching flood stage.

The latest projections indicate that Quispamsis-Saint John and Quispamsis will likely reach flood stage by Monday morning.

WATCH: New Brunswick EMO issues advisory to residents along St. John River as some areas evacuate

“Once again, New Brunswickers will be facing challenges due to severe floods,” said Premier Blaine Higgs, in a press release on Sunday.

“These rising waters will impact several of our communities. Residents should know that they aren’t alone in these difficult times. Impacted residents should not hesitate to seek assistance and to take steps, where safely possible, to protect their family and property.”

120 Canadian soldiers have been deployed to assist New Brunswickers due to the rising waters. The province says the army has “conducted reconnaissance and planning activities” as they continue to determine where their assistance will be most effective.

The province says citizens who are affected by flooding and do not have access to alternative accommodations can contact the Canadian Red Cross at 1-800-863-6582.

If New Brunswickers are in need of sand and sandbags, the province has depot locations listed on its website.