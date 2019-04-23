‘Game of Thrones’: A chance to say goodbye

The second episode of Game of Thrones Season 8 was nostalgic and heartwarming. It gave us a chance to say goodbye to our favorite Westerosi before the big, hour-long Battle of Winterfell episode kicks off next week. The show recalled favourite moments and set up very high emotional stakes for what’s to come so let’s sit down by the fire and have some wine before the Night King arrives.

There are tons of spoilers below so if you’re not caught up with Game of Thrones, stop reading now….you’ve been warned.

Episode 2 wasted no time at all in putting Jaime Lannister before Daenerys Targaryen in a court that tested his loyalties. Though Jaime was quick to sell out Cersei and pledge his allegiance to the living, Daenerys remained skeptical not only of him but also of Tyrion Lannister, Hand of the Queen and brother to Jaime. If Cersei had lied, how did Tyrion not see through that? Or had he seen through it and simply lied as well? Daenerys’ skepticism is matched by Sansa’s, and it was satisfying to see these strong women finally agree on something. Just when it seemed that Jaime’s fate was sealed, his old adventure partner, Brienne of Tarth, stood for him and vouched for his loyalty, reminding Sansa that it was he who set Brienne off to save her in the first place. With a vouch from Brienne, Sansa is sold, and Jon Snow, Warden of the North, seems to see only another living person who can hold a sword — Jaime’s in.

READ MORE: ‘Game of Thrones’ — Season 8 starts back in Winterfell

While all of this unfolds, it’s easy to see that Jon is still coming to terms with the news of his lineage. Last episode, he found out that he is Daenerys’ nephew, the son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark and thus the rightful heir to the throne. He hurries past Daenerys and brushes her off for most of the episode, leaving her confused and unsure of their relationship.

Meanwhile, Jaime takes the time to tour around Winterfell, recalling his last visit there and how much he’s changed. He’s no longer the fighter he was… no longer the “Golden Lion.” He visits Bran and attempts to make amends for pushing him out the window in Season 1, but Bran simply brushes it off, proclaiming: “I’m not Bran anymore.”

READ MORE: Meet the Vancouver VFX team that brought the 'Game of Thrones’ dragons to life

Jaime then moves on to Tyrion, with whom he discusses their history and their sister Cersei. Tyrion wonders if the baby is real, and Jaime assures him that it is. They chuckle at the thought of what their father would think of the two Lannister sons and heirs about to die for Winterfell.

The next stop on Jaime’s tour is with Brienne. He admits his faults and asks to fight under her command.

At this point, Daenerys is visited by Ser Jorah Mormont, who tells her to be easy on Tyrion and not doubt her choice in making him her hand. He is intelligent and loyal and even the best of people can make mistakes. Daenerys then visits with Sansa and tries to see eye to eye, mending the apparent rift between them. For a brief moment, it appears as though the two are new best friends in the making — until Sansa questions the future of Winterfell. After the war, when Daenerys takes the throne, Sansa wants Winterfell to stand on its own, and Daenerys does not seem to be happy with that outcome at all.

READ MORE: ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 premiere pirated 54 million times in 1 day, says digital analytics company

Their discussion is cut short with the arrival of Theon Greyjoy, who is back from saving his sister Yara Greyjoy and sending her to hold down the Iron Islands. Tormund Giantsbane also arrives with the Hound, Dolorous Edd and Beric Dondarrion and news that the Night King will be there before sunrise. With this news, our team maps out a plan to hold down Winterfell and lure in the Night King. Bran offers himself as bait since the destruction of the Three-Eyed Raven is what the Night King wants most. They will lure him into the Godswood, where Bran will be waiting, and then take him out — killing his entire army in the process.

Now, we wait. With plans laid, our favourite characters mill around Winterfell for the night. Arya Stark takes the opportunity to talk with the Hound and also to cross an item off her bucket list and have sex with Gendry Baratheon in the crypt, embracing her more human side. Brienne is knighted by Jaime, and Tyrion sits down with Bran to hear about the Three-Eyed Raven.

READ MORE: ‘Game of Thrones’ — A primer for those who don’t watch the show

It is at this point that Jon finally tells Daenerys of his lineage, threatening her claim to the throne, but their conversation is cut short. The horns have sounded. The Night King is coming.

On the latest podcast, hosts Jeremy Baker and Meredith Geddes also chat about some of their favourite theories and hopes for the next six weeks and the final season of Game of Thrones.

If you enjoy Merbear and the Maiden Jer, please take a minute to rate and review it on Apple Podcasts, and be sure to tell a friend about the show.

Contact:

Jeremy Baker

@Jeremy_Baker on Twitter

Jeremy@cfox.com

Meredith Geddes

@MeredithGeddes on Twitter

Meredith@edge.ca

Guests:

Thank you, Aziz Al-Doory, member of the History of Westeros podcast, for joining us this week!

Follow him on Twitter:

@WesterosHistory

We LOVE that you are loving the “Merbear and The Maiden Jer” podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?

Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…

Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for “Merbear and The Maiden Jer” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the Merbear and The Maiden Jer’s page, click the “subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

Open the Google Podcasts app, search for “Merbear and The Maiden Jer” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the Merbear and The Maiden Jer’s page, click the “subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.