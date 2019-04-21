Three taken to hospital after ‘incident’ at Winnipeg’s Courts of St. James pool

Several police officers kept watch over a floating life preserver in an otherwise empty indoor pool at the Courts of St. James Sunday.

The City of Winnipeg’s Fire Paramedic service confirmed three people had been taken from the pool to hospital in critical condition. Ages and sexes of those involved were not released. The incident happened at about 4:55 p.m.

A forensic investigator arrived at the scene at about 7:30 p.m.

Officers both at the scene and in the Winnipeg Police Service’s duty office on Sunday would not confirm details about the situation.

Global News has also reached out to the local health authority as well as the building’s property management for more information.

More to come.