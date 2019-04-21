Alberta FARRM animal sanctuary receives $10K donation following deadly barn fire
The Farm Animal Rescue and Rehoming Movement (FARRM) received a sizable donation to help recover from a devastating fire.
During Saturday’s Global Edmonton Morning News, Second Chance Animal Rescue Society (SCARS) presented a $10,000 cheque to FARRM, whose barn outside of Wetaskiwin, Alta., was destroyed by a fire earlier this month, claiming the lives of nine large animals.
“Thank you so much. That really means a lot,” FARRM volunteer Bretlyne Friday said after receiving the donation.
“I immediately started getting texts, emails and Facebook messages from all our SCARS volunteers asking, ‘What are we doing? What are we doing? What are we doing?’ So we started trying to come up with a way we could help,” Tara Mclean said.
Nine pot-bellied pigs and goats died in the fire, including Daisy, a blind goat that gained countrywide fame when she went missing from the sanctuary in September 2017.
“It’s a slow process right now,” Friday said. “We’re still waiting for the investigation to be complete and then we can kind of move on with our plans, but until then, we’re kind of on hold.”
INFORMATION UPDATE The fire last night has devastated FARRM, both emotionally and in resource. At this time, and for their safety and well-being, the animals will remain at FARRM. We appreciate the offers to assist in temporary location, but many are special needs, require specific care, and because of poor health, cannot be relocated. As such, WE IMMEDIATELY REQUIRE MONETARY DONATIONS TO ASSIST WITH TEMPORARY HOUSING AND FOOD FOR THE ANIMALS. Any amount will greatly assist, and donations can be made here: Link in bio to donate. There is currently NO official 3rd Party FARRM fundraising campaign (GoFundMe or otherwise) created or endorsed by FARRM. Please ensure that if you do intend to donate, it is done through our website only. We can confirm that at least nine animals lost their lives in the fire, at least one has been severely injured and is in critical condition. The best way to assist FARRM right now is to donate. Due to the extreme emotional stress and trauma we've experienced, we will not be responding to media or personal requests for information at this time. The cause of the fire is currently being investigated and we will provide updated information when able. Thank you.
The sanctuary has been taking in surrendered, abandoned and abused farm and domestic animals and offering care and space for them since 2013.
“We provide every aspect of their needs, from shelter to food to love and respect,” Friday said.
