Alberta FARRM animal sanctuary receives $10K donation following deadly barn fire

The Farm Animal Rescue and Rehoming Movement (FARRM) received a sizable donation to help recover from a devastating fire.

During Saturday’s Global Edmonton Morning News, Second Chance Animal Rescue Society (SCARS) presented a $10,000 cheque to FARRM, whose barn outside of Wetaskiwin, Alta., was destroyed by a fire earlier this month, claiming the lives of nine large animals.

“Thank you so much. That really means a lot,” FARRM volunteer Bretlyne Friday said after receiving the donation.

“I immediately started getting texts, emails and Facebook messages from all our SCARS volunteers asking, ‘What are we doing? What are we doing? What are we doing?’ So we started trying to come up with a way we could help,” Tara Mclean said.

Nine pot-bellied pigs and goats died in the fire, including Daisy, a blind goat that gained countrywide fame when she went missing from the sanctuary in September 2017.

“It’s a slow process right now,” Friday said. “We’re still waiting for the investigation to be complete and then we can kind of move on with our plans, but until then, we’re kind of on hold.”

The sanctuary has been taking in surrendered, abandoned and abused farm and domestic animals and offering care and space for them since 2013.

“We provide every aspect of their needs, from shelter to food to love and respect,” Friday said.