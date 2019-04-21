Saskatoon Stars top Stoney Creek Sabres in preliminary round opener at Esso Cup

Grace Shirley had a hat trick to lead the Saskatoon Stars to a 6-4 victory over the Stoney Creek Sabres on Sunday afternoon in the preliminary round opener at the Esso Cup.

Anna Leschyshyn, Kaitlin Jockims and Calli Arnold scored the other goals for the Stars at the Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex in Sudbury, Ont.

Arden Kliewer made 16 saves in the win.

Vanessa Upson had two goals for the Sabres while Alicia Juras and Jenna Duarte added singles.

Megan Warrener fended stopped 40 of the 45 shots directed her way in the loss.

Preliminary round play continues through Thursday at the Canadian women’s midget hockey championship.

The Stars are back in action Monday when they take on the As de Québec.

The top four teams in the preliminary round advance to the semifinals, with the winners meeting for Canada’s female national midget championship.

The medal games are set for April 27.

– With files from Global News