City of Winnipeg to begin spring cleanup Monday night

City of Winnipeg crews will start their annual city-wide spring cleanup on Monday night.

Ken Allen, communications officer with the city’s public works department, told 680 CJOB the entire street network — including streets, sidewalks, boulevards, back lanes and parks — will be cleaned up.

He said temporary no parking signs will be placed on some streets during cleaning times.

Motorists are asked to find alternate parking during those times to avoid being ticketed or towed.

Over 300 pieces of equipment and some 500 staff will be involved in the operation which is expected to cost about $6 million.

Allen said typically it will take five to six weeks to clean the entire city.