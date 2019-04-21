Canada
April 21, 2019 9:45 am

Canadian Red Cross assist three people after fire in Moncton

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

The Canadian Red Cross is assisting three people after they were displaced by a fire in Moncton, N.B.

The fire began overnight Saturday at a home at 41 Edward St.

The organization says their volunteers met with the three residents arranging to secure emergency lodging.

The Canadian Red Cross also provided help with essential purchases like food and clothing and provided blankets and other basic necessities.

No one was injured in the fire.

