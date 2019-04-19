Canada
April 19, 2019 6:18 pm

Kirkland Signature veggie burgers recalled due to possible presence of metal pieces

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the burgers were sold in Quebec, Ontario, British Columbia and possibly other provinces.

(Canadian Food Inspection Agency)
Belmont Meat Products is recalling its Kirkland Signature brand Harvest Burger – Gourmet Blend – Veggie Burgers due to the possible presence of pieces of metal in the products.

The recalled products came in 1.7 kg packages with a best before date of Apr. 23, 2019.

The CFIA says there have been reported injuries associated with the consumption of the burgers, however, it didn’t provide any further information.

Anyone who purchased the burgers is advised to either throw them out or return them to the place of purchase.

The CFIA says it’s making sure the recalled product is being removed from stores.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

