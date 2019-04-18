5 Things To Do

April 18, 2019 5:02 pm
Updated: April 19, 2019 5:03 pm

5 Things to do this weekend: Thursday, April 18, 2019

By Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday, April 18, 2019.

1 — VanDusen Eggciting Easter Hop 2019
Apri 19 to 21
VanDusen Botanical Gardens
vandusengarden.org

2 — Easter Egg Hunt & Festival at Killarney
April 19
Killarney Community Centre
killarneycentre.ca

3 — Surrey Vaisakhi Parade
April 20, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Start: 12885 85th Avenue, at Surrey’s Gurdwara Dashmesh Darbar Temple
surreyvaisakhiparade.com

4 — CatVideoFest 2019
April 20
VIFF, Vancouver
viff.org

5 — Rollerskating at Robson Square
April 20
Robson Square Rink, Vancouver
rollaskateclub.com

