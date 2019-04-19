Resident calls Peel police to report ‘rogue’ swan walking on road in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police say officers in Mississauga had their hands full trying to corral a “rogue” swan walking down a local road after a concerned resident called in.

Police first posted the bizarre call on the service’s Twitter account Friday afternoon.

“#PRP responding to the area of Mississauga Rd/Indian Rd in #Mississauga for reports of a swan that has gone rogue and broken away from its flock. Swan is currently walking with a purpose northbound on Mississauga Rd. Unknown destination. Call received at 3:30 p.m.,” the post said.

Const. Akhil Mooken told Global News the resident called the non-emergency police number to report the strolling bird.

“A concern citizen called in because she didn’t want the swan to get hit and cause unnecessary heartache,” he said.

Mooken said Mississauga Animal Services and officers were able to capture the bird and take it to the Credit River nearby.

He noted that similar calls are usually best addressed by calling the City of Mississauga’s 311 service.

Meanwhile, this wasn’t the only wild bird to cause a stir in the Greater Toronto Area on Friday.

Toronto police said officers were called to the Ossington Avenue and Dundas Street West area with reports a wild turkey was roaming around. Police said the turkey wasn’t found, but like Peel officers, encouraged people to file reports through 311 or by calling animal control.

Update: With the assistance of @citymississauga Animal Services, we are happy to report that the swan has been reunited with its flock and is planning on spending the rest of the day on the water. pic.twitter.com/yhF7O5iMIe — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) April 19, 2019

ANIMAL COMPLAINT:

Halton St + Ossington Av

-Police are not responding

-311 or Animal Services responsible

-If you have any concerns please call 311 or Animal Services directly

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 19, 2019