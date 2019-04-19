RCMP warn Eastern Passage citizens over door-to-door solicitation

RCMP are investigating after a report of two suspicious individuals soliciting door to door claiming to be from a local charity.

The suspects were described as a white man approximately five-foot-seven with dark hair and a woman with brown hair and brown eyes.

Citizens are advised to ask for credentials of anyone going door to door before making a donation or purchase, or entering into a contract of any kind.

In Nova Scotia, individuals selling goods are required to carry an ID card that identifies the company they represent. Police advise everyone to be extra cautious when dealing with any kind of solicitation.

This is not the first time something of this nature has occurred. In May of last year, a group of Winnipeg men was caught going door to door claiming they wanted to conduct an in-home inspection and offering plumbing and filtration products and services.

Anyone with concerns or questions regarding this type of activity is asked to contact Nova Scotia’s consumer protection staff at (902) 424-5200 or 1-800-670-4357.