World
April 19, 2019 7:38 am
Updated: April 19, 2019 7:39 am

Journalist fatally shot in Northern Ireland riot linked to New IRA

By Gregory Katz The Associated Press

Belfast Journalist Lyra McKee poses outside the Sunflower Bar on Union Street in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Britain, 19 May 2017.

EPA/JESS LOWE
A A

The dissident republican group, the New IRA, was most likely responsible for the fatal shooting of a journalist during overnight rioting in the city of Londonderry, police in Northern Ireland said Friday.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said 29-year-old journalist and author Lyra McKee died after she was shot during rioting in the Creggan area.

Story continues below

READ MORE: How the New IRA is capitalizing on Brexit's border troubles

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hamilton said a gunman fired a number of shots at police during the unrest Thursday evening.

“We believe this to be a terrorist act,” Hamilton said. “We believe it has been carried out by violent dissident republicans.”

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Brexit
Derry riot
Good Friday Agreement
IRA
irish backstop
Irish Republican Army
Journalist killed
Londonderry
Londonderry Riot
Lyra McKee
new ira
Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland riot

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.