Surrey Board of Trade to B.C.’s solicitor general: stick with the RCMP

Officials with the Surrey Board of Trades have had a meeting with B.C.’s solicitor general.

And they used the time to encourage him not to allow the transition from the RCMP to a civic police force in the city.

READ MORE: Coquitlam mayor rejects idea of civic police force as Surrey moves forward on replacing RCMP

Board of Trade CEO Anita Huberman says she came away feeling that Mike Farnworth will give a “considered, thoughtful approach” to evaluating Surrey’s policing plan.

However, she says he gave no indication of which way he’s leaning.

Huberman says she made it clear that public consultation is needed.

WATCH: City of Surrey lays out plans for police force transition

“Public engagement is absolutely critical,” Huberman said. “It isn’t the provincial government’s role, though, to enforce that; that is a city of Surrey decision, and a city accountability.”

The mayor says the report from the city to the province should be handed off by the end of the month.

He originally said it would be the third week of April.