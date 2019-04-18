Police seek suspects after break and enter at N.B. legion

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who broke in the Royal Canadian Legion in Hartland, N.B., last week.

New Brunswick RCMP say the break-in happened at around 4:30 a.m. on April 12.

Police say two people gained access to the building, but an alarm sounded and the suspects left the scene.

Police say one suspect was wearing a dark coloured jacket and had a black mask covering his face and was wearing rubber boots. Police say the suspect “had a distinctive walk.”

The second suspect wore lighter coloured clothing and a white face mask, sunglasses and black running shoes with a reflective band on the heel.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the break-in is asked to contact Woodstock RCMP or Crime Stoppers.