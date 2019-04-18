Missing woman may be in Thompson, Nelson House or Flin Flon: RCMP

RCMP in Cranberry Portage are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 23-year-old woman.

Skye Charlette was last seen in Cranberry Portage April 10, and police believe she may be in the Thompson, Nelson House or Flin Flon areas.

Charlette is described as 5’7″ and 125 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cranberry Portage RCMP at 204-472-4040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can also submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

