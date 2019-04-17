Missing Dauphin woman may be in Winnipeg: RCMP

RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Dauphin woman who may be in Winnipeg.

Police said Raelene Parenteau, 22, was last seen Apr. 5 by family in Duck Bay and was believed to be heading to the city.

READ MORE: Missing woman last seen in Winnipeg’s North End

Parenteau is described as 5’4″, 160 lbs, with brown eyes, light brown hair, and a tattoo that reads “Ceaira” on her right arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call Winnipegosis RCMP at 204-656-7003, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

MISSING: Raelene Parenteau, 22yo from Dauphin, light brown hair, brown eyes and 5’4” tall, with a "Ceaira" tattoo on her R arm. May be in Winnipeg area. Please call your local police or #rcmpmb at 204-656-7003 with information or tips. pic.twitter.com/fS1HMa9t4z — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) April 17, 2019

WATCH: Manitoba family hosts fundraiser to continue searching for missing woman