Missing Dauphin woman may be in Winnipeg: RCMP
RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Dauphin woman who may be in Winnipeg.
Police said Raelene Parenteau, 22, was last seen Apr. 5 by family in Duck Bay and was believed to be heading to the city.
Parenteau is described as 5’4″, 160 lbs, with brown eyes, light brown hair, and a tattoo that reads “Ceaira” on her right arm.
Anyone with information is asked to call Winnipegosis RCMP at 204-656-7003, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.
