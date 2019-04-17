Missing Woman
April 17, 2019 4:56 pm

Missing Dauphin woman may be in Winnipeg: RCMP

By Online Journalist  Global News
RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Dauphin woman who may be in Winnipeg.

Police said Raelene Parenteau, 22, was last seen Apr. 5 by family in Duck Bay and was believed to be heading to the city.

Parenteau is described as 5’4″, 160 lbs, with brown eyes, light brown hair, and a tattoo that reads “Ceaira” on her right arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call Winnipegosis RCMP at 204-656-7003, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

