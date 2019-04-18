Weather
April 18, 2019 3:41 pm

Okanagan weather: Showery start, sunny end to Easter weekend

By Meteorologist  Global News

Showers linger Good Friday before sunshine and heat return for the rest of Easter weekend.

Rain rolled back into the valley Thursday morning, with temperatures starting around 8 degrees in Kelowna then climbing into double digits before noon.

Showers will ease during the afternoon as the mercury recovers back into the mid-teens for a daytime high.

Pockets of off-and-on showers will continue through the night and right into Good Friday, as conditions cool into single digits by a few degrees in the morning.

Teen temperatures will return Friday afternoon, with a breezy northerly wind as a cold front passes through, dropping freezing levels from 2,500 metres to around 1,500 metres during the day.

There is a chance of showers throughout the day on Good Friday.

There is a risk of a bit of wet snow on the Okanagan Connector on Friday afternoon, but skies will clear during the evening, resulting in the valley cooling down to the freezing mark by Saturday morning.

Sunshine sticks around all day on Saturday, as the region warms back into the mid-teens during the day as a breezy northerly wind continues.

Easter Sunday will be the best day of the long weekend, with sunny skies and temperatures in the high teens in the Central Okanagan and low 20s for the South Okanagan, which is perfect weather for outdoor egg hunts!

Perfect day for egg hunts is on the way for Easter Sunday.

Clouds will roll back in for Easter Monday before partly-to-mostly cloudy skies settle in for the work week ahead, with daytime highs staying around seasonal, in the mid-to-upper teens.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

