Highway 75 staying open for now, says province

Flood-watchers take note: Highway 75 at Morris will remain open – for now.

The province said Thursday that based on updated information on the Red River’s water levels from the U.S., the highway will remain open as long as possible.

READ MORE: Manitoba municipality suddenly at high risk for flooding

However, the highway may require closing north of Morris next week.

An earthen ramp is being built at the north side of Morris over the weekend.

1/2 Water levels on the Red River have been adjusted based on updated information from U.S. The lanes of PTH 75 at Morris will remain open as long as possible. — Manitoba Government (@MBGov) April 18, 2019

WATCH: Red River flood watch continues as spring snow storm hits Grand Forks