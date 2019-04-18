Environment
April 18, 2019 2:35 pm
Updated: April 18, 2019 2:36 pm

Highway 75 staying open for now, says province

By Online Journalist  Global News

A roadside look at Hwy 75 from earlier in April.

Submitted
Global News

Flood-watchers take note:  Highway 75 at Morris will remain open – for now.

The province said Thursday that based on updated information on the Red River’s water levels from the U.S., the highway will remain open as long as possible.

However, the highway may require closing north of Morris next week.

An earthen ramp is being built at the north side of Morris over the weekend.

