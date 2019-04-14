Manitoba municipality suddenly at high risk for flooding

Rising waters on the Red River has put the Rural Municipality of St. Andrews on high alert Sunday morning.

Waters have been rising steadily since Saturday evening. Emergency co-ordinator Jim Stinson said that at one point the river was rising six inches every thirty minutes.

The root of the issue is an ice-jam somewhere on the river.

“We have an aircraft in the air to identify exactly where the jam is,” said Stinson, “because we can not get close enough [on the ground] to identify exactly where it is.”

Crews will work to break up the jam once it’s been located. Meanwhile, residents of St. Andrews are sandbagging and pumping around the clock to protect themselves from the coming water.