Partial rezoning freeze for Kits and West Point Grey heads to Vancouver council

A partial rezoning freeze for a wide swath of Vancouver’s west side is back on council’s agenda as councillors seek to rein in the impact of a proposed SkyTrain extension to UBC.

An earlier attempt to restrict rezonings in the Broadway corridor west of Vine Street over land speculation fears stalled at council last month when councillors referred the idea back to staff to refine the idea.

A revised policy is now back for consideration next Tuesday.

It would extend the interim Broadway rezoning policy that covers the first phase of the SkyTrain extension to include the entirety of Kitsilano and West Point Grey, with the exception of the First Nations-owned Jericho Lands.

If approved, a new interim zoning policy would essentially freeze rezonings in the area, unless they were for social and supportive housing, care facilities or group residences, or secured market or below market rental or affordable student housing.

Projects with rezoning applications or submissions for rezoning advice already underway would also be exempted. Eight such projects currently exist, according to the report.

The policy would also allow the city to allow exceptions to the freeze on a case-by-case basis, as well as heritage revitalization projects where a building was at risk of demolition.

Staff would also be instructed to look at rental-only zoning in the neighbourhoods through the city-wide plan process.

In addition, the proposal would see the city’s Development Contribution Expectations (DCE) policy, which is currently in place for the Broadway corridor from Clark to Vine Street, extended to West Point Grey and Kits.

The city says the DCE policy is intended to curb speculation by providing “clarity regarding the City’s priorities in community planning areas and expectations for [financial] contributions towards amenities and affordable housing as a result of community planning.”

The interim rezoning policy is intended to remain in place until Vancouver’s city-wide plan or future area planning are completed.