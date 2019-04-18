Peterborough woman wins $116,723 lottery prize

A Peterborough woman has won a lottery prize of $116,723.90 in OLG’s Lotto 6/49 draw that happened on Saturday.

Elizabeth Cunningham won Lotto 6/49’s second prize after purchasing a winning ticket from the Shell at 900 Lansdowne St. in Peterborough.

Cunningham matched five of 49 numbers plus the bonus number to win the prize and purchased two selections for the April 13 draw at $6. She also shared the second-prize pool with another person who bought a winning ticket in Kingston.

“This is the Lotto 6/49 so it’s completely random,” Dita Kuhtey, media relations manager at OLG, said. “A draw happens twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and we draw six of 49 numbers for Lotto 6/49, and if your ticket has those six numbers, you’re the winner.”

In 2017, according to OLG data, there were three $1-million tickets and two tickets over $1 million sold in Peterborough County.

That same year, lottery players in the area won more than $25.3 million in prizes in total.

