McMaster corpse flower is about to bloom

One of McMaster University’s rare corpse flowers is about to bloom.
As a result, the Mac Biology Greenhouse will be open Thursday, Friday and possibly Saturday for residents to go take a sniff.
The “blooms” of the corpse flower, which can grow to more than three metres tall, smell like rotting meat and only last about a day.
That means if you miss it, you’ll have to wait years for another one.
The plant – affectionately named Magnus – first bloomed in 2015, but didn’t open all the way.
