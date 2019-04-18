McMaster corpse flower is about to bloom

One of McMaster University’s rare corpse flowers is about to bloom.

READ MORE: What’s open and closed in Hamilton over the Easter long weekend

As a result, the Mac Biology Greenhouse will be open Thursday, Friday and possibly Saturday for residents to go take a sniff.

The “blooms” of the corpse flower, which can grow to more than three metres tall, smell like rotting meat and only last about a day.

That means if you miss it, you’ll have to wait years for another one.

READ MORE: Toronto Zoo’s corpse flower blooming for first time

The plant – affectionately named Magnus – first bloomed in 2015, but didn’t open all the way.

One of McMaster's rare corpse flowers is (just about) in bloom — so the Mac greenhouse will be open Thursday, Friday and possibly Saturday (April 18-20) from 10 am to 11 pm for you to go take a sniff. | @McMasterSci #hamont https://t.co/dz8V3XqZ7N — McMaster University (@McMasterU) April 18, 2019