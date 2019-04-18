Canada
April 18, 2019 2:10 pm

McMaster corpse flower is about to bloom

By News Anchor  Global News

The “blooms” of the corpse flower can grow to more than three metres tall, but they smell like rotting meat and the blooms only last about a day.

McMaster University
One of McMaster University’s rare corpse flowers is about to bloom.

As a result, the Mac Biology Greenhouse will be open Thursday, Friday and possibly Saturday for residents to go take a sniff.

The “blooms” of the corpse flower, which can grow to more than three metres tall, smell like rotting meat and only last about a day.

That means if you miss it, you’ll have to wait years for another one.

The plant – affectionately named Magnus – first bloomed in 2015, but didn’t open all the way.

