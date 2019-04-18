Which Saskatoon civic services are open, closed for Easter weekend

Here are the civic services, facilities hours and closures for the City of Saskatoon for Good Friday, April 19, and Easter Monday, April 22.

City hall: Closed.

Pay parking stations: No payment required on Friday, however, vehicles must be moved within the time period shown on meters. Pay parking stations require payment on Monday.

Municipal impound lot: No vehicles will be released to the public.

Saskatoon Public Library: All branches closed.

Landfill: Open between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. CT.

Compost depots: West depot opens between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. CT. East depot opens between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Garbage and recycling collection: Collection will take place as scheduled.

Civic Conservatory: Closed for renovations.

Remai Modern: Open Friday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.; closed on Monday.

Saskatoon Transit: Operating on holiday service Friday and regular service on Monday.

Access Transit: Operating on holiday service on both Friday and Monday; trips must be booked in advance as per normal procedures. Customers are reminded that subscriptions do not apply on statutory holidays.

Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo: Open regular hours – zoo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the park from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cosmo Civic Centre: Closed.

Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre: Closed on Friday, with regular hours of operation on Monday.

Lakewood Civic Centre: Closed on Friday, with regular hours of operation on Monday.

Lawson Civic Centre: Closed on Friday, with regular hours of operation on Monday.

Saskatoon Field House: Closed on Friday, with regular hours of operation on Monday.

Shaw Centre: Closed on Friday, with regular hours of operation on Monday.

Terry Fox Track: Closed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with regular hours of operation on Monday.