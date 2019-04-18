Fraser Valley could see up to 70 mm of rain by Friday, rainfall warning in effect

Fraser Valley residents may want to break out the galoshes.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the region from Hope to Abbotsford, with heavy rain expected overnight.

“A slow-moving frontal system will continue to bring rain to the south coast today. Rain will intensify over the Fraser Valley (Thursday night) before tapering off Friday morning,” reads the warning.

Rain will pound down now through most of tonight and into very early Friday. It will clear at times Friday and become breezy. Then a mostly sunny Saturday and Easter Sunday! pic.twitter.com/nbOvfAAn2C — Mark Madryga (@MMadryga) April 18, 2019

The agency says total rainfall accumulations of between 40 and 70 millimetres are possible by Friday.

Western Fraser Valley communities near the mountains, such as Mission, are forecast to see the worst of the rain, with flooding possible in low-lying areas, Environment Canada says.

