Heavy rains in forecast for Waterloo region, Guelph: Environment Canada

Those hitting the road to visit loved ones on Good Friday can expect heavy rains in the forecast, according to Environment Canada.

The federal agency has issued a special weather statement for Waterloo region, Guelph and Wellington County, warning of significant rainfall for the area.

Environment Canada says the region will begin to experience wet weather late Thursday afternoon or early Thursday evening that could last until Friday night or early Saturday morning.

It says some areas could see rainfall totals of 25 to 50 milllimetres by Friday evening.

The agency says that although grounds have thawed, there is still a limited ability to soak in rain, which could create ponding in low-lying areas.