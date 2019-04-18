Weather
April 18, 2019 11:36 am

Heavy rains in forecast for Waterloo region, Guelph: Environment Canada

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

Rain is in the forecast for Waterloo region and Guelph on Easter weekend.

Getty Images
Those hitting the road to visit loved ones on Good Friday can expect heavy rains in the forecast, according to Environment Canada.

The federal agency has issued a special weather statement for Waterloo region, Guelph and Wellington County, warning of significant rainfall for the area.

Environment Canada says the region will begin to experience wet weather late Thursday afternoon or early Thursday evening that could last until Friday night or early Saturday morning.

It says some areas could see rainfall totals of 25 to 50 milllimetres by Friday evening.

The agency says that although grounds have thawed, there is still a limited ability to soak in rain, which could create ponding in low-lying areas.

