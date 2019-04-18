Police investigating stabbing on Hamilton mountain

Hamilton police are investigating a stabbing on the mountain late Wednesday afternoon.
First responders arrived at a home on Upper Wentworth between Mohawk Road and Fennel Avenue just after 5:00 p.m.
Police say all three victims inside the residence were men in their 20s.
Two of the men suffered serious injuries but they are not considered life-threatening.
Police believe the incident was targeted and they are appealing to the public for more information.
