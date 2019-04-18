Crime
April 18, 2019 10:09 am

Police investigating stabbing on Hamilton mountain

Anthony Urciuoli By News Anchor  900 CHML
Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML
A A

Hamilton police are investigating a stabbing on the mountain late Wednesday afternoon.

First responders arrived at a home on Upper Wentworth between Mohawk Road and Fennel Avenue just after 5:00 p.m.

READ MORE: Hamilton police search for suspect in reported stabbing in Stoney Creek

Police say all three victims inside the residence were men in their 20s.

Two of the men suffered serious injuries but they are not considered life-threatening.

Police believe the incident was targeted and they are appealing to the public for more information.

READ MORE: amilton police arrest suspect after sports bar stabbing sends man to hospital

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
fennel ave
Hamilton Mountain
Hamilton Police
Hamilton stabbing
mohawk rd
Stabbing
Upper Wentworth

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.