Police investigating stabbing on Hamilton mountain

Hamilton police are investigating a stabbing on the mountain late Wednesday afternoon.

First responders arrived at a home on Upper Wentworth between Mohawk Road and Fennel Avenue just after 5:00 p.m.

Police say all three victims inside the residence were men in their 20s.

Two of the men suffered serious injuries but they are not considered life-threatening.

Police believe the incident was targeted and they are appealing to the public for more information.

