Frontenac County Council talks proposed cuts to paramedic services

There are more questions than answers when it comes to the future of paramedic services across Ontario.

A provincial government proposal to downsize land ambulance service districts from 52 to just 10 has people talking. According to a leaked internal memo from the Association of Municipalities of Ontario, Doug Ford’s cuts to frontline healthcare will include doing away with 42 of the province’s 52 land ambulance services, a massive cut to essential emergency services.

WATCH: Man saved after heart stops beating for almost an hour

Paul Charbonneau, Chief Paramedic at Frontenac Paramedic Services, says details are still very much up in the air.

“It was a surprise to all of us,” he said. “I think we have to let it roll out over the next couple of weeks. We do have a commitment from the government for a lot of consultation with AMO and the Association of Paramedic Chiefs.

READ MORE: Ontario government looks at merging ambulance services; Doug Ford says service won’t go down

“As to what does this really look like and is 10 the right number? Maybe it is, maybe it isn’t.”

Global News spoke with Charbonneau at Wednesday’s meeting of Frontenac County Council in Glenburnie. It was also there that council announced Charbonneau’s successor. Gale Chevalier will take over as the next chief at Frontenac Paramedics, a job she’ll start on July 1st of this year.

WATCH: Nipawin, Sask. paramedic thanks all Canadians for their support

“We have very little information on the changes that were just announced [Tuesday]. But I can say over the 25 years that I’ve been here, there’s been many ups and downs and we’ve always come through them together as a team and continue to provide great care,” Charbonneau said.

“I think we will continue to do that no matter what this new twist brings.”