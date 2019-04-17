Whitby MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes receives racist mail at constituency office

Former Liberal MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes got a shock earlier this week when she opened up a piece of mail.

Inside, she found a newspaper article about her leaving the Liberal caucus, allegedly covered with racist remarks. Those comments included the use of the n-word.

The now-independent MP posted on her twitter account about the mail, saying she commended the person for taking the effort to mail something to their MP, but says she wished the energy was spent on something positive.

The fact that this individual took the time to get the paper, cut this out, write this bs, fold it, put it in an envelope, put an address on it, get a stamp, go to the mail box and mail it, is impressive. Now, if only they can use this energy for good!🤦🏾‍♀️ #Cdnpoli #addwomeneh? pic.twitter.com/T3EJjMOmqY — MP Celina 🇨🇦 (@MPCelina) April 16, 2019

Caesar-Chavannes left the Liberal caucus last month, saying a recent interview she did with the Globe and Mail had unintended effects on people she cared about.

Global News reached out to the MP’s office, but she was not available for comment.

Police say they have not been notified about the incident.

