Kelowna Fringe Festival to bring theatre artists from across Canada, world

Kelowna will have one more festival to round out the summer.

The Kelowna Fringe Festival is being organized by the Arts Council of the Central Okanagan (ARTSCO), and the theatre fest is expected to become an annual event.

“We’re extremely excited to be bringing a true Fringe Festival to our region,” Dustyn Baulkham, executive director of ARTSCO, said in a press release. “Not only is it another performance opportunity for locals, but it brings artists who might not otherwise have visited our area to the Okanagan.

“We have already received applications from across Canada, and even one from as far away as South Africa. It should be an amazing few days.”

Performers will be selected by lottery and applications must be in by April 21.

Applications can be submitted here. There is a non-refundable application fee of $30, and those selected must pay a festival fee of $200.

Three of the 12 available spots will be reserved for Okanagan performers.

Organizers say what makes this theatre festival unique is there are no parameters or censorship on content, and 100 per cent of ticket revenues will go to the performers.

The Fringe Festival will be held in downtown Kelowna from Sept. 19-21.

