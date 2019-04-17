At least 28 dead after tourist bus crashes in Portugal: reports

At least 28 people are dead after a tourist bus crashed in Portugal Wednesday, according to several local media sources.

The bus crashed on the island of Madeira, Lusa news agency reported.

Local mayor Filipe Sousa confirmed the crash in an interview with SIC Television. He said the bus was carrying 55 people, and rolled down a steep hillside after veering off the road on a bend east of the capital, Funchal.

“I have no words to describe what happened. I cannot face the suffering of these people,” Sousa said.

The crash occurred in early evening daylight, and the exact cause is not yet known.

The majority of passengers on the bus were reportedly from Germany.

Global News has reached out to Global Affairs Canada for information on any Canadians that may be impacted by the incident.

— With files from Reuters, The Associated Press