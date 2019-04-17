Canada
Moose Jaw’s hours of operations for city services and facilities on Good Friday

City Hall, the Kinsmen Sportsplex, the Yara Centre, the MJ Museum & Art Gallery and the Public Library will be closed on Good Friday.

The City of Moose Jaw released their hours of operations for city services and facilities for Good Friday on April 19.

City Hall, the Kinsmen Sportsplex, the Yara Centre, the MJ Museum & Art Gallery and the Public Library will be closed.

There will be no waste or recycling pickup, as per schedule.  Recycling pickup for Zone 8 will be happen on Saturday.

Sanitary Landfill will be open its regulars hours, 7 a.m. – 7:45 p.m.

As for transportation, Moose Jaw Transit will not be providing service.

For more information visit www.MooseJaw.ca.

