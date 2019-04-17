Royal Winnipeg Ballet steps into $1.5 million in new funding

Canada’s Royal Winnipeg Ballet (RWB) is set to receive $1.5 million over two years to fund professional dance training.

The funding is promised as part of the Canada Arts and Training Fund, which supports arts education across Canada.

RWB was established in 1939 making it Canada’s oldest, and longest-running dance company. The RWB School Professional Division is well-known around the world for excellence in dance training. More than 1,500 students are enrolled at RWB School each year, said RWB.

“Over the last 50 years, the RWB School Professional Division has proudly trained world-renowned artists. These Canadian-trained artists share the gift of their talent and remind the world of Canada’s exceptional contribution to the arts,” said RWB School Director Stéphane Léonard.

MP Dr. Robert-Falcon Ouellette will be announcing the funding at RWB on Wednesday.

