Toronto police to increase presence in Chinatown for crime prevention campaign

Toronto police will hold a news conference Wednesday morning to launch another crime prevention campaign in the Chinatown area.

Inspector Matt Moyer and Chinatown BIA members will be speaking about Project Blue Hog, a ten-week crime prevention project that will begin on Monday. This project will focus on deterring crime, theft, shoplifting, panhandling, public intoxication, drugs, and other issues in the area.

Police said there will be a heightened police presence with additional patrols in Chinatown.

Toronto police have launched similar campaigns like Project Blue Hog in previous years to ensure that Chinatown remains a safe place for locals and tourists. Police said they plan to visit local businesses to review crime prevention strategies. Police also plan to conduct workshops and presentations to raise awareness for seniors in the Chinatown area.

A news conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at Dundas Street West and Huron Street.