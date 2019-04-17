Vipers lose game 3 to Spruce Kings in OT

The stage is set for a do-or-die game on Wednesday in Vernon after the BCHL Prince George Spruce Kings won game three of the Fred Page Cup Championship on Tuesday night.

It was a battle for the win that ended in a 4-3 overtime decision.

The Vipers pulled out all the stops to try and take a win, outshooting Prince George 47-31.

The Spruce Kings now have a 3-0 series lead with the win.

What a night in Vernon! The Prince George Spruce Kings have taken a commanding 3-0 series lead in the Fred Page Cup final after a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory. Check out the highlights in #BCHLin60! pic.twitter.com/cnZTkkoHeb — BC Hockey League (@GoBCHL) April 17, 2019

Prince George got on the board first with a goal by Corey Cunningham, his fifth of the playoffs.

Vernon’s Teddy Wooding tied up the game early in the second period.

READ MORE: Junior hockey: Vipers desperate for first win in battle for Fred Page Cup

Max Coyle responded on a power play for the Spruce Kings to get the lead.

The Vipers answered back with a goal by Lane Zablocki to once again tie up the game.

Into the third period, Nick Poisson scored to make it 3-2 for Prince George.

Zablocki helped keep the Vipers alive with only 2:20 on the clock in the third, for a 3-3 tie.

And just over 12 minutes into overtime, Poisson scored his second goal of the night to get the win for the Spruce Kings.

READ MORE: BCHL: Vipers overwhelm Wild in Game 3

Game four is set for Wednesday night at Kal Tire Place in Vernon.

The winner of the Fred Page Cup will move on to play the Brooks Bandits of the AJHL after their win over the Spruce Grove Saints.

Congratulations to the Brooks Bandits – AJHL Champions and winners of the 2019 @inter_pipeline Cup! pic.twitter.com/5isIvYsCcL — TheAJHL (@TheAJHL) April 17, 2019