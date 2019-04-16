How much money does Impark make at B.C. hospitals? This group wants to know

An organization working to get ride of pay parking at B.C. hospitals is launching a new campaign.

In HospitalPayParking.ca’s latest effort, it has requested that Impark release its numbers regarding violation tickets and cars towed from hospitals.

But Impark says it “believes that the disclosure may be harmful to business interests… and should be withheld.”

The Provincial Health Services Authority (PHSA) recently signed a $14.5-million five-year contract with Impark to manage Fraser and Coastal Health hospital parking lots.

The company also keeps revenue from violation tickets.

“You don’t want accountability when the public comes asking. That’s ridiculous,” said Jon Buss, lead volunteer with HospitalPayParking.ca. “It’s unfortunate that they’ve taken this measure.”

The group ultimately wants parking fees eliminated, but in the meantime it’s requesting that officials make parking free for the first two hours at Surrey Memorial Hospital.

“That would greatly help a lot of folks that come to visit the hospital,” Buss said.

“Those who come for testing, things that can be done in a couple of hours. And I think that would shift the mandatory fee for everyone who visits the hospital to optional for many.”

The Information and Privacy Commissioner is now reviewing Impark’s request to withhold the information.