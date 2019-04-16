Regina mural artist paints new life into Ukrainian Co-op, community

The Ukrainian Co-op in Regina is getting an eye-catching makeover.

Its owners wanted to do something to brighten up their neighbourhood, so they hired a mural artist to paint their building.

Jez of Akme Murals is finishing up a mural he started in the fall. He said his goal for the project is to honour Ukrainian art while also giving the building a European neighbourhood feel.

He modeled the mural after some Ukrainian hand-painted eggs they have inside the store.

“I was trying to take something from inside the store and put it on the outside and make it bolder, and everybody seems to enjoy it,” Jez said.

“There’s a lot of people walking by saying they changed their route to work just to drive past it. It seems to be doing alright.”

Jez said he’s in talks with the Heritage Community Association to do more cultural murals on 11th Avenue this summer.

