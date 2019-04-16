Fisheries and Oceans takes action to stem Fraser River chinook salmon decline

Fisheries and Oceans Canada is moving to address the decline of chinook salmon in the Fraser River.

Of the 13 wild Fraser River chinook salmon populations, only one is not at risk.

A number of factors are blamed for the dwindling population, including habitat destruction, harvest and climate change.

As a result, big changes coming for this year’s fishing season.

Commercial troll fisheries for chinook will be closed until August 20th.

For the recreational fisher, a daily limit of one chinook per person will be imposed between July 15th and the end of December.

An overall reduction in the total annual limit for chinook per person, meanwhile, will go from 30 to 10.

First Nations food, social and ceremonial fisheries will not start until July 15.