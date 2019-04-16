St-Jacques Overpass closed until August as work finishes up
The St-Jacques Overpass is closed again — this time through the summer — so that the span can get work finished on pavement, the sidewalk and the lighting system.
“We know it’s difficult but it’s the best way to finish the work on the overpass faster,” said Martin Girard, spokesperson for Transports Québec.
The overpass’ opening was cheered by drivers in and around Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, who depended on it to go from the west end of Montreal into downtown.
However, now that it’s closed again it is already leading to headaches for drivers.
“You never know how long it’s going to take you to get to your destination,” said Anick Gagné, a driver from Verdun.
Perhaps no one is more affected by the overpass work than the Mazda dealership that sits right on the corner of the overpass and Décarie Boulevard, which is all but completely blocked off by the ongoing work.
“What can we do?” said general manager Tania Bewadekian.
Transports Québec said the work is slated to last until August.
Comments
