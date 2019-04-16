St-Jacques Overpass closed until August as work finishes up

The St-Jacques Overpass is closed again — this time through the summer — so that the span can get work finished on pavement, the sidewalk and the lighting system.

“We know it’s difficult but it’s the best way to finish the work on the overpass faster,” said Martin Girard, spokesperson for Transports Québec.

After opening up to much hoopla in October, the St-Jacques Overpass is closed again — until August — so that contractors can finish necessary pavement, sidewalk and lighting work. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/VOLsEdwEEH — Billy Shields (@billyshields) April 16, 2019

The overpass’ opening was cheered by drivers in and around Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, who depended on it to go from the west end of Montreal into downtown.

However, now that it’s closed again it is already leading to headaches for drivers.

“You never know how long it’s going to take you to get to your destination,” said Anick Gagné, a driver from Verdun.

No one is more affected by the St-Jacques Overpass closure than the Mazda dealership that sits right on it. I spoke with the general manager, she hopes the work finishes on time so business can go back to normal. The dealer has been living w/ work for five years. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/qKS3C3vBQX — Billy Shields (@billyshields) April 16, 2019

Perhaps no one is more affected by the overpass work than the Mazda dealership that sits right on the corner of the overpass and Décarie Boulevard, which is all but completely blocked off by the ongoing work.

“What can we do?” said general manager Tania Bewadekian.

Transports Québec said the work is slated to last until August.

READ MORE: Traffic relief in NDG as new St-Jacques overpass partially opens