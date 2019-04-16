Peterborough Utilities warns of phone scam threatening disconnection

Peterborough Utilities is cautioning customers about a phone scam circulating in the region.

The utility says it has received reports about individuals calling businesses from the following telephone number: 1-800-335-1648. A recording attempts to represent Peterborough Utilities and warns businesses of possible disconnections if payments are not sent.

SCAM ALERT – Commercial account holders, there are people calling local businesses from 1-800-335-1648 (which appears to be a Peterborough Utilities phone recording) stating you will be disconnected if you don't send payment. This is a scam & we do not use a toll free number. -SL — ptbo_utilities (@ptbo_utilities) April 16, 2019

However, Peterborough Utilities warns are calls are fake.

“This is a scam and we do not use a toll-free number,” stated Cindy Weiss, manager of customer service on Tuesday. “The police department has been notified.”

Any customers with questions or concerns regarding their account is asked to call customer service at 705-748-6900 weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

