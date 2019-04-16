Peterborough Utilities warns of phone scam threatening disconnection
Peterborough Utilities is cautioning customers about a phone scam circulating in the region.
The utility says it has received reports about individuals calling businesses from the following telephone number: 1-800-335-1648. A recording attempts to represent Peterborough Utilities and warns businesses of possible disconnections if payments are not sent.
However, Peterborough Utilities warns are calls are fake.
“This is a scam and we do not use a toll-free number,” stated Cindy Weiss, manager of customer service on Tuesday. “The police department has been notified.”
Any customers with questions or concerns regarding their account is asked to call customer service at 705-748-6900 weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
