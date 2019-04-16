2 men flee from crashed truck on Hwy. 401 carrying 100 lbs. of cannabis: OPP

OPP have charged two men who allegedly struck a vehicle on a major highway, then fled the scene, leaving a large quantity of cannabis in their vehicle.

During the afternoon of April 15, OPP say a pickup truck struck a commercial vehicle in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near Mitchell Road in Belleville.

The pickup was severely damaged after it flipped on its side, and was left propped up by the concrete median.

Police say two men inside the truck ran from the vehicle and fled the scene, allegedly leaving behind 100 pounds of packaged cannabis inside the pickup.

OPP’s canine unit and Emergency Response Team were called in to help with the search of the two suspects, who were later found and arrested that same day.

OPP charged Mathieu Periard, 29, of Cornwall with failing to stop after an accident, possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling, and possession of drugs.

They also charged David John Albert Gaudet, 45, of Cornwall with possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling and possession of drugs.